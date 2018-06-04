India among top 5 nations in e-waste generation: Report
China, the US, Japan and Germany, besides India, make up the top five countries that produce the most e-waste in the world
New Delhi: India is among the top five e-waste generating countries in the world besides China, the US, Japan and Germany, according to a report.
Among states, Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8% but recycles only about 47,810 tonne per annum (TPA), the report released by Assocham and NEC on Monday said ahead of the Environment Day on 5 June.
Tamil Nadu with e-waste contribution of 13% recycled about 52,427 TPA; Uttar Pradesh (10.1%) recycles about 86,130 TPA; West Bengal (9.8%), Delhi (9.5%), Karnataka (8.9%), Gujarat (8.8%) and Madhya Pradesh 7.6%.
The global volume of e-waste is expected to reach 52.2 million tonne (MT) or 6.8 kg per inhabitant by 2021 from 44.7 MT in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate of 20%, according to the study.
Of the total e-waste produced in 2016, only 20% (8.9 MT) is documented to be collected properly and recycled, while there is no record of the remaining, e-waste, the study said.
More From Politics »
- China welcomes Narendra Modi’s remarks on bilateral ties at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Vegetable prices jump in India as farmer protests mount
- In India, a trio of unlikely heroes wages war on plastic
- As 2019 looms, Narendra Modi’s popularity wanes in rural India
- At least seven dead in Kabul suicide blast near clerics’ gathering
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Zombie banks need more than RBI’s prompt corrective action to revive
- Cruel summer, fierce competition ups earnings risks for AC firms
- Firm crude prices good news for oil firms, but not for ONGC
- Why India Cements shares are trading at a discount to its peers
- Will ICICI Bank investors now find closure in Chanda Kochhar controversy?