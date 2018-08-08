India’s per capita income in last 4 years higher at ₹ 80,000

MoS (statistics) Vijay Goel said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that India’s per capital income in last four years was higher at nearly ₹ 80,000. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India’s average per capita income in the last four financial years was higher at ₹ 79,882 as compared to the preceding four fiscals, the parliament was informed on Wednesday. From 2011-12 to 2014-15, it was ₹ 67,594. “The average per capita NNI (net national income) in the country during 2011-12 to 2014-15 is estimated at ₹ 67,594 whereas average per capita NNI in the country during 2014-15 to 2017-18 is estimated at ₹ 79,882,” MoS (statistics) Vijay Goel said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The minister was replying to a question on whether India’s average per capita income during the last four years has been much higher than the average per capita income of previous four years.

According to statement, the per capita income grew by 4.6% in 2013-14 to ₹ 68,572, 6.2% to ₹ 72,805 in 2014-15, 6.9% to ₹ 77,826 in 2015-16 and by 5.7% to ₹ 82,229 in 2016-17.