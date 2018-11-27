26/11 attacks: US stands with India in its quest for justice, says Trump

Trump’s twitter post follows a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: US president Donald Trump late Monday expressed his support to India on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks in which 10-Pakistan based terrorists belonging to the Lashkar –e – Toiba group killed 166 people.

Trump’s expression of solidarity comes a day after the US announced a $ 5million reward for any information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, conspired, aided or abetted the 26-29 November attack that paralysed India’s financial capital in 2008. Six Americans were also among the 166 dead.

“On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the U.S. stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s twitter post follows a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said that “the United States is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice.”

“The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program offers a new reward for up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008Mumbai attack,” Pompeo said.

The US will call on Pakistan to uphold its UN Security Council obligation to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for attack, he added.

The US announcement of the $ 5 million reward is the third such offered by Washington. In April 2012, the State Department had announced rewards for any information leading to the arrest of Lashkar –e – Toiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and another senior leader of the group, Abdul Rahman Makki.

In December 2001, it designated LeT as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.