 Bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, 40 dead - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, 40 dead

The bus accident occurred near Gween village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district when the overloaded private bus, on its way to Ramnagar, fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge

Last Published: Sun, Jul 01 2018. 01 29 PM IST
PTI
Photo: Twitter.com/ANI
Photo: Twitter.com/ANI

Dehradun: A bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district this morning, killing at least 40 people and injuring over a dozen, the police said.

The incident occurred near Gween village in the district when the overloaded private bus, on its way to Ramnagar, fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge, Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi said. The SP, who rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, said at least 40 people were killed and over 12 injured, who have been rushed to a hospital in Dhumakot.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, he said. DIG Garhwal range Sanjay Gunjyal said, rescue operations are being carried out by the police and SDRF personnel, while senior officials have rushed to the spot.

Governor K.K. Paul and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed the district administration to extend all help to the injured and the kin of the deceased.

First Published: Sun, Jul 01 2018. 01 27 PM IST
Topics: Uttarakhand bus accident Bus accident Uttarakhand Pauri district Garhwal

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »