Karnataka elections: Congress govt indulging in divisive politics, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to south and central Karnataka, where he is scheduled to meet religious leaders, coconut and areca nut growers, party workers, and business communities. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka of seeking to divide society by pitting communities against each other for votes.

“Kuvempu had praised Karnataka as ‘Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota’ or the garden where all communities live in harmony,” Shah said in a reference to the pen name of Karnataka’s most eminent poet, Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa.

“For his petty political gains, Siddaramaiah has tried creating disharmony by putting one community over the other. This is reprehensible and he will pay for this,” the BJP president said on Twitter.

Shah is on a two-day visit to south and central Karnataka, where he is scheduled to meet religious leaders, coconut and areca nut growers, party workers, and business communities.

With assembly elections due in less than two months, the BJP has been reaching out to all communities within the state to muster support. For the party, Karnataka has gained significance politically as it is one of the last big states still under Congress rule, standing in the way of the goal to create a “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi concluded his four scheduled visits to all four divisions of the state on Sunday where the party tried to reach out to various sections of society and highlighted the shortcomings of the BJP and what it called its divisive style of politics.