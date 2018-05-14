Retail inflation in April accelerates to 4.58%, first rise in 4 months

April was the sixth straight month in which retail inflation was higher than the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s annual retail inflationaccelerated in April to 4.58%, after easing for three straight months, government data showed on Monday, mainly driven by faster increases in petrol and diesel prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast April’s CPI inflation at 4.42%, up from March’s 4.28%.

April was the sixth straight month in which inflation was higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.

Earlier on Monday, the government said that the wholesale price inflation (WPI) in April increased to 3.18%, compared with the poll’s forecast of 2.86% and March’s level of 2.47%.