Retail inflation in April accelerates to 4.58%, first rise in 4 months
Higher petrol and diesel prices are being seen as reasons for retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbing for the first time in 4 months
Last Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 05 57 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s annual retail inflationaccelerated in April to 4.58%, after easing for three straight months, government data showed on Monday, mainly driven by faster increases in petrol and diesel prices.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast April’s CPI inflation at 4.42%, up from March’s 4.28%.
April was the sixth straight month in which inflation was higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.
The Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target is 4%.
Earlier on Monday, the government said that the wholesale price inflation (WPI) in April increased to 3.18%, compared with the poll’s forecast of 2.86% and March’s level of 2.47%.
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 05 57 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Arun Jaitley’s renal transplant surgery successful: AIIMS
- News In Numbers: Army finalises Rs15,000 crore ammunition production project
- Nawaz Sharif defends remarks over Mumbai attack
- West Bengal panchayat polls: 4 killed in violence, 41% voter turnout till 1pm
- Reliance Jio moves SC in appeal against order on Airtel’s tweak of ‘T20 Live and Free’ ad