Govt appoints Ashok Lahiri as full-time member of 15th Finance Commission

Ashok Lahiri is at present the part-time member of the commission, headed by N.K. Singh
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 08 04 PM IST
PTI
Ashok Lahiri will be accorded the status of the minister of state. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Ashok Lahiri will be accorded the status of the minister of state. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Former chief economic adviser Ashok Lahiri has been appointed as full-time member of the 15th Finance Commission, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

He is at present the part-time member of the commission, headed by N.K. Singh.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Lahiri’s appointment as the full-time member, the order said. He will be accorded the status of the minister of state, it said.

First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 08 04 PM IST
