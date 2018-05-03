Govt appoints Ashok Lahiri as full-time member of 15th Finance Commission
Ashok Lahiri is at present the part-time member of the commission, headed by N.K. Singh
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 08 04 PM IST
New Delhi: Former chief economic adviser Ashok Lahiri has been appointed as full-time member of the 15th Finance Commission, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Lahiri’s appointment as the full-time member, the order said. He will be accorded the status of the minister of state, it said.
First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 08 04 PM IST