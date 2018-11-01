Tickets of many Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains to get ‘cheaper’. Full list here

Railways had launched the flexi-fare scheme in 2016 in many premier trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto. Photo: Mint

The Railways has done away with flexi-fare scheme, called dynamic pricing, in 15 Shatabdi and Duronto premier trains which have seen a low occupancy. In another passenger-friendly measure, Railways will also discontinue the flexi-fare scheme in another 32 Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto trains during lean periods. In addition, 101 trains will also see a reduction in the highest slab in all classes applicable under the flexi-fare scheme, from 1.5 times to 1.4 times. Railways minister Piyush Goyal termed the latest move from Railways as a “win-win” situation.

“The reduction of flexi-fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates, as well the Railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy,” he tweeted.

Railways had launched the flexi-fare scheme in 2016. The scheme generated higher revenue initially but subsequently there was a drop of passengers. To rationalize, the flexi-fare scheme in premier trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto, the Railways had formed a review committee. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had also flagged the dipping occupancy level and had recommended rationalisation of flexi-fare scheme.

Under the flexi-fare scheme, the base fare increases by 10% with every 10% of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit.

As a gift to passengers this festive season, Railways has decided to reduce Flexi Fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare, and to completely remove Flexi Fares from trains with less than 50% occupancy. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2018

The latest changes “shall be implemented from Advance Reservation Period (ARP) i.e. 4 months after making necessary changes in Passenger Reservation System, on an experimental basis for six months to be further extended after assessing its outcome,” the Railways said.

Shatabdi and Duronto trains from which flexi-fare scheme will be removed

1. Shatabdi Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi

3. Shatabdi New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi

4. Shatabdi Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi

5. Shatabdi Moga(Ludhiana)-New Delhi Shatabdi

6. Shatabdi New Delhi-Moga(Ludhiana) Shatabdi

7. Shatabdi New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi

8. Shatabdi Bhatinda-New Delhi Shatabdi

9. Shatabdi Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi

10. Shatabdi Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi

11. Shatabdi Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi

12. Shatabdi Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi

13. Shatabdi Howrah-Puri Shatabdi

14. Duronto Chennai-Madurai Duronto

15. Duronto Madurai-Chennai Duronto

Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto trains from which flexi-fare scheme will be removed in lean period

1. Kalka Shatabdi

2. Amritsar Shatabdi

3. Ajmer Shatabdi

4. Dehradun Shatabdi

5. Shatabdi Express (12020)

6. Shatabdi EXP (12025)

7. Pune Shatabdi

8. Swarna Shatabdi (12030)

9. Amritsar Shatabdi (12031)

10. Amritsar Shatabdi (12032)

11. Kathgodam-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12039)

12. Shatabdi Express (12041)

13. New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express (12042)

14. New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express(12045)

15. Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12046)

16. Duronto Express (12213)

17. Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yesvantpur AC Duronto Express (12214)

18. Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad AC Duronto Express (12219)

19. Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ernakulam AC Duronto Express(12223)

20. Ernakulam - Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus AC Duronto Express (12224)

21. Indore Duronto

22. Mumbai Duronto

23. Jaipur Duronto

24. Jaipur - Mumbai Central AC Duronto Express (12240)

25. Shatabdi EXP (12243)

26. Shatabdi EXP (12244)

27. Shatabdi Express (12278)

28. Rajdhani EXP (12437)

29. Bilaspur - New Delhi Rajdhani Express(12441)

30. Bilaspur Rajdhani (12442)

31. Ranchi - New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12453)

32. H Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Express (22414)

With Agency Inputs