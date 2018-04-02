Kerala shutdown today as trade unions call 24-hour strike

File photo. The unions are demanding a rollback of a recent central government order allowing fixed-term employment across sectors. Photo: HT

Bengaluru: Kerala was shut down on Monday owing to a 24-hour strike called by trade unions against the Union government for allowing to end fixed-tenure employment across sectors.

The strike is led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions, CITU, affiliated to the state’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, jointly with 16 other trade unions.

Regional television reports said the strike has paralysed normal life in the state. Shops and commercial establishments remained closes as well as most vehicles, including state transport buses, kept off the roads. Most petrol bunks, schools and government offices saw low attendance.

Separately, unhappy over goods and services tax (GST) implementation, Kerala’s restaurants are also on strike. As a result, almost all hotels remained shut for the day, reports said.

The unions will take out huge marches in all major districts in the morning, effectively forcing others to keep off the roads. The unions are demanding a rollback of a recent central government order allowing fixed-term employment across sectors.

Apart from CITU, the unions participating in the strike are Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Swatantra Thozhilali Union (STU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Many smaller unions also endorsed the protest call. The centre amended the Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Central Rules 1946 with a gazette notification on 16 March. “The amendment will enable employers to adopt a policy of hire and fire,” said CITU Kerala leader Anathalavattom Anandan, in a statement on Sunday.

PTI contributed to this story