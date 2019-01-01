Historic moment as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts come into existence

Governor ESL Narasimhan (right) felicitates first chief justice of the Telangana High Court (left) Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan. Photo:Mint

Hyderabad: The erstwhile Hyderabad High Court ceased to exist from Tuesday, as new chief justices were sworn in for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh high courts, which were bifurcated last week nearly five years after the two states were separated in 2014.

Justive Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan took over his new role at a ceremony on Tuesday morning, after he was administered the oath of office as the first chief justice of Telangana by governor E. S. L. Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. The event was attended by state chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and other officials from the state government.

Similarly in AP, justice C. Praveen Kumar was sworn in as the new acting chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh high court, which will now function from Amaravati ,the state’s new upcoming capital. He is among the 16 judges who have been shifted to the neighbouring state. Until 2018, both AP and Telangana’s cases were being heard by the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of AP and Telangana.

The Centre had issued orders on 26 December, 2018, separating the AP High Court. However, a section of advocates from Andhra Pradesh have filed a petition with the Supreme Court to stop the process stating that there is no proper infrastructure yet in Amaravati, where a permanent building is presently being constructed. Other than that lawyers from Rayalaseema (region in AP) had also been demanding that the High Court should be in their side and not in coastal Andhra.

With the High Courts for both states finally bifurcated, a major institution that was being between shared by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has finally been divided. Telangana was created in June 2014 and the AP government announced that it would move its capital (instead of sharing Hyderabad as the joint capital as cited in the AP Bifurcation Act 2014 for 10 years).

All government departments of AP shifted to Amaravati one-by-one and a set of temporary buildings at Velugapudi village in Guntur have been constructed till the new permanent sites come up. The erstwhile Hyderabad High Court dates back to the Asaf Jahi era (1724-1948), when it was constructed by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan, along with a set of other modern government buildings between the 1920s and 1930s.