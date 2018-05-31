Kairana bypoll results: RLD’s Tabassum Hasan beats BJP’s Mriganka Singh by huge margin
RLD’s Tabassum Hasan, who polled 4,81,182 votes, defeated Mriganka Singh of BJP by a margin of 44,618 votes
Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 06 43 PM IST
Lucknow: In a jolt to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin over her BJP rival.
Hasan polled 4,81,182 votes, while Mriganka Singh of the BJP got 4,36,564 votes, a difference of 44,618 votes, the election office here said.
In the process, Tabassum (48) has become the first Muslim face from Uttar Pradesh in the 16th Lok Sabha.
The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mriganka’s father and BJP MP Hukum Singh.
Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan was supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as the joint opposition candidate to take on the BJP.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 06 43 PM IST
