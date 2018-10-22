‘Court battles won, women will have faith in judiciary’

Karuna Nundy, Supreme Court advocate. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

With several exposés of alleged sexual harassers on social media headed to the courts, the stage is set for many legal battles in the backdrop of the #MeToo movement. Among individuals who have filed defamation suits are former external affairs minister M.J. Akbar and Bollywood actor Alok Nath. Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy, known for her work on women’s issues and her contribution in drafting the country’s anti-rape laws following the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, spoke in an interview about the role that courts are likely to play in the days ahead. Edited excerpts:

The #MeToo movement that started on Twitter is taking shape and has reached court rooms. Can this be seen as the final step of which a tangible change can be expected?

There is no final step; the greatest benefit of the movement is the messy evolution of accountability and justice. Accountability and justice happen most classically in courts. These can come from within an organization also, if it takes appropriate action against the harasser. These may come if the harasser himself realizes the gravity of the actions and offers reparations in the form of apologies, financial damages and anything else. The greatest justice though, is when the woman is not assaulted in the first place and is able to flourish in her workplace because workplaces are changing their cultures. They are realizing that civil and criminal liability as well as shame can follow if you foster a culture of harassment.

What legal remedies are available to survivors of sexual harassment who choose that path?

There’s a wide variety. For those who’ve been sexually harassed verbally, there’s recourse under Section 509 - under which a person can be arrested without a court order if necessary and 354A which relates to sexually explicit remarks, showing pornography without consent etc.

If there’s sexual harassment online, even if through an exchange of messages over the phone, then Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act apply in addition to the IPC provisions I mentioned earlier. The IT Act sections criminalize unwelcome obscene and sexually explicit content. Then there’s Section 354 and Section 375 which deal with sexual assault and rape, keeping in mind that many kinds of penetration constitute rape and not just penile-vaginal.

Now that it’s clear that justice is in a company’s best financial and legal interests, there’s the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2013, which places the onus on any workplace with more than 10 employees to ensure that workers have a safe and just work environment. The days you could brush this stuff under the carpet are gone, now.

Considering the two defamation cases that have been filed - one by M.J. Akbar and another by actor Alok Nath’s wife -- does legal recourse emerge as a popular remedy in such cases?

Out of multiple accusations against M.J. Akbar and Alok Nath, only one each is in court. These two cases are a small fraction of the number of people who have stayed silent - because of fear of professional backlash, being powerless to prove their truth under our legal system and in some cases possibly because it hasn’t affected them much. So, I wouldn’t say that the movement in its entirety moving to the courts. However, I will say that this should be an impetus towards seeking the kind of justice one can only get from courts.

Because this movement’s goals will of course be won in part through court battles, I hope that more and more women will have more confidence in the justice system in terms of criminal penalties and financial and moral reparations as well as concrete changes in the workplace. The jurisprudence in India on financial reparations for sexual harassment is however, very limited because the patriarchy tries to spin such claims so that it appears that the woman is trying to make money out of her honour being taken away, though she may have suffered massive financial damage through lost promotions due to discrimination by the harasser, lower productivity and dealing with mental and emotional distress.

What are the legal challenges one can expect in a situation when the accused has gone to court under defamation law? How would it have been different if a civil defamation suit was filed instead of a criminal one?

Sexual harassment and assault become possible where there is a power imbalance. When the person with less power speaks up, the more powerful person may aim to silence the complainant and even criminalize them. So, it’s the survivor that becomes the criminal then. The defence in a civil defamation action is truth. There is a small but growing body of jurisprudence around such strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) that may dispose of such unfair cases at an early stage.

Criminal defamation calls for the defence of truth but it must also be in the public interest. The trouble is that it’s only at the stage after summons that the speaker gets to put their case forward. So, the burden of proof in some sense is reversed. As a law, it’s been struck down in many parts of the world as unjust. Of course, very few people actually go to jail for defamation.

Is gender justice addressed well enough under our laws and the Constitution?

Our laws are a mix of progressive, constitutionalist values, Victorian misogyny and contemporary patriarchy. However, even if the existing laws were well-implemented, there would be a transformation in gender relations and flourishing of women.

How weighty would statements from other women survivors against the complainant be to help steer the movement?

To be defamed, a person’s reputation has to be lowered. When a person is a known harasser, then his reputation hasn’t been lowered. A number of testimonies in the case of M.J. Akbar state that women were scared, wary of him and tried to avoid him. It may also be quite clear that the complaints are independent of each other, lending each other greater credence.