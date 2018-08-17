At opposition meet, Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Rafale deal

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took on the Narendra Modi-led government at a meet of the united opposition, hitting out at the dispensation on the contentious Rafale deal and resolved to scrap it.

He claimed while his party viewed the country as pure as Ganga river, where people amalgamate with each other, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) viewed it from the prism of sone ki chidiya (golden bird) to make money out of it and favour their friends and crony capitalists.

“Today while they are busy in making that cage, we will try to stop them from making it,” he said. He was speaking at the sixth edition of the Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan (save composite culture convention), a platform of more than 15 opposition parties.

The event was attended by opposition parties such as the Left, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), Samajwadi Party (SP), among others.

The forum was being piloted by estranged Janata Dal United or JDU leader Sharad Yadav to put up a fight against the BJP-ruled government. Gandhi, who has been quite vocal about the Rafale deal, targeted the government at the meet, alleging that jets worth ₹524 crore were purchased at an inflated rate of ₹1,600 crore. He said when he raised this issue in Parliament during the no trust vote, the Prime Minister remained silent but spoke at length on “useless” issues.