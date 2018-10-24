Narendra Modi urges IT sector to engage in social work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged electronics and IT (information technology) corporates to organize initiatives for social work during the launch of a website and an app, Self4Society-Mai Nahi Hum, with the aim of fostering inclusive growth in the country.

The platform will enable various organizations to conduct employee engagements related to social work and also create their own initiatives to serve the society better. The platform aims to make corporate social responsibility (CSR) more collaborative and meaningful, said Modi.

The official website (bit.ly/2AniUuk),which went live on Wednesday evening, shows that 87 IT and fintech organizations have already participated across 117 initiatives ranging from cleaning India, conserving wildlife, Digital India and child labour eradication.

People can also participate in the initiative through apps available for Android and iOS users. “ It is important to create an India where everyone has equal opportunities,” he said.

Modi interacted with various CSR teams of different IT sector companies, including Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Cisco Systems and Cognizant, from different parts of the country through video conferencing. He also praised the work of different start-ups in the social sector. “More power to youngsters doing such wonderful things.”

Modi also used the occasion to reiterate that the number of taxpayers in the country has risen over the years, a day after the income tax department released data of taxpayers in the country. “More people are paying taxes because they have faith that their money is being used properly and for the welfare of the people.”

More than 140,000 taxpayers, including companies, declared incomes of more than ₹1 crore in their tax returns for 2016-17, a rise of over 60% from 2013-14, according to data released by the income tax department on Monday. Of these, individual taxpayers reporting an income of more than ₹1 crore increased by 68% to 81,344 in these three years.

The government attributes this trend to better compliance with tax rules and stricter enforcement.

The Prime Minister also called for collaborative efforts in the agricultural sector to help solve the problems of farmers.