Cabinet nod to Brics pact on medical products

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval to a slew of decisions, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation among Brics nations in regulating medical products. The MoU is expected to facilitate better understanding on regulatory aspects and could help boost Indian export of medical products to the other Brics countries —Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. The government has long been encouraging the small and medium enterprise sector to increase exports in pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The cabinet was also apprised of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between India and the World Health Organization to encourage cooperation between the two. This will facilitate improvements in the public health status of Indians.

In another decision, the cabinet raised the minimum support price for raw jute to Rs3,700 per quintal for the 2018-19 season, from Rs3,500 per quintal the year before. The step will ensure 63% returns over costs of production for farmers, an official statement said.

In a bid to ensure holistic development of the bamboo sector, the cabinet approved the National Bamboo Mission scheme for the remaining period of the fourteenth finance commission, 2018-19 to 2019-20. The scheme with a funding of Rs1,290 crore for these two years will bring more area under cultivation, and benefit farmers and local artisans, another official statement said.

In a move to enable India to secure international markets for its ores and strengthen its bilateral ties with Japan and South Korea, the cabinet approved the renewal of long term agreements for supply of iron ore to steel mills in these countries for another five years till March 2023.The present agreement expired in March.