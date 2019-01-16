Brexit deal rejected, Theresa May now faces confidence vote
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has put down a motion of no confidence against UK PM Theresa May that will be debated in the UK Parliament at 7pm on Wednesday
Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected by the UK Parliament in a humiliating defeat, her plan for leaving the European Union all but dead. She now faces a confidence vote in her government. The House of Commons voted 432 versus 202 against the divorce the UK government brokered with the European Union. A margin of less than 60 would have given grounds to hope that the Brexit deal was salvageable, with the EU poised to engage in ways to make it more palatable.
.@jeremycorbyn has put down a motion of no confidence in the Government.— UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) January 15, 2019
It will be debated and voted on tomorrow, Wednesday 16 January 2019.
If it is successful, there will be 14 days for a new government to be formed, or a general election will be scheduled. pic.twitter.com/htRZFnsidX
Now, more than two years after the nation voted to leave the 28-nation bloc, the UK is facing political paralysis over a decision that has divided the nation and its political class for decades. The largest parliamentary defeat in over a century prompted the main opposition Labour Party to pounce with a confidence motion to try to force a general election.
The vote will be at 7pm on Wednesday.
“It is clear the House does not support this deal,” May told lawmakers following the vote. “But tonight’s vote tells us nothing about what it does support,” she said, pledging to talk to her Northern Irish allies and senior politicians across Parliament to try to reach a consensus. “The government will approach these meetings in a constructive spirit.”
A government spokesman later told reporters May doesn’t believe her Brexit deal is dead, and that cross-party discussions could be the basis for future agreement. The spokesman said those talks would begin as soon as Thursday, and that ideas coming from those discussions would need to be put to the European Union.
The pound rebounded on news of the plan for cross-party discussions.
But May also acknowledged the “scale and importance” of the vote and said the first step must be to confirm that lawmakers still had confidence in her government.
The early signs are that May is likely to win the confidence vote. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up her government, indicated it will support May, as did the group of pro-Brexit Tories which led a failed effort to oust her over her Brexit strategy late last year.
May’s choices are limited by the fact that her Conservative party does not have a majority in Parliament, and the competing interests of lawmakers who want a clean break from the EU and those who want to preserve close ties to the bloc. An opposition party with a sniff of power also complicates matters.
The UK is scheduled to leave on 29 March, and an increasingly boxed-in prime minister could well decide to ask fellow EU leaders for an extension—though her spokesman said the government has no plan to do so.
The initial reaction to the vote from Brussels was not positive.
“The risk of a disorderly exit has increased with this vote,” the spokesman for EU President Donald Tusk said in a text message. “While we do not want this to happen, we will be prepared for it.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Brexit deal rejected, Theresa May now faces confidence vote
- Pound pares losses after Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected
- European Union to step up planning for no deal Brexit
- ‘H1-B visa rule favouring advantage degree holders to impact IT companies’
- Theresa May’s Brexit deal rejected 432-202 in UK Parliament
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?