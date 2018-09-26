India set to overtake Japan as No. 3 economy by 2030
India’s economy is forecast to take the No. 3 spot by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc
Last Published: Wed, Sep 26 2018. 11 24 AM IST
Singapore: Fresh off its climb to No. 6 in the world as of 2017, India’s economy is forecast to take the No. 3 spot by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc.
The South Asian giant was seen as “among the most striking” gainers in the bank’s long-term rankings, leap-frogging Germany and Japan largely on account of the economy’s rapid growth and a rising working-age population that’s the envy of an aging developed world.
China is set to edge out the US as they retain the top two spots in 2030 at $26 trillion and $25.2 trillion, respectively, with India taking the third spot at $5.9 trillion, according to HSBC estimates.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
First Published: Wed, Sep 26 2018. 11 24 AM IST
More From Politics »
- Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, mobile number but must for ITR filing
- Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar: Constitutionally valid, doesn’t violate privacy
- How payments ecosystem may be regulated in India
- Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar validity today: 5 things to watch out for
- India modifies defence procurement norms to avoid delays
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Will it rain on the FMCG parade?
- Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, mobile number but must for ITR filing
- Deals Buzz: Oyo Rooms raises $1 billion, enters unicorn club
- Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple camera setup to go one sale tomorrow: Price, offers, specifications
- Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar: Constitutionally valid, doesn’t violate privacy
Mark to Market »
- Will it rain on the FMCG parade?
- Why domestic cotton prices are likely to rule firm this season
- India’s dark corporate debt market now loses the flicker of liquidity too
- Jio’s market share zooms after it raises stakes with higher capex
- Tata Steel is not willing to give even an inch on the acquisitions front