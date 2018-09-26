 India set to overtake Japan as No. 3 economy by 2030 - Livemint
India set to overtake Japan as No. 3 economy by 2030

India’s economy is forecast to take the No. 3 spot by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc

Last Published: Wed, Sep 26 2018. 11 24 AM IST
Michelle Jamrisko, Bloomberg
Graphic: Bloomberg
Singapore: Fresh off its climb to No. 6 in the world as of 2017, India’s economy is forecast to take the No. 3 spot by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc.

The South Asian giant was seen as “among the most striking” gainers in the bank’s long-term rankings, leap-frogging Germany and Japan largely on account of the economy’s rapid growth and a rising working-age population that’s the envy of an aging developed world.

China is set to edge out the US as they retain the top two spots in 2030 at $26 trillion and $25.2 trillion, respectively, with India taking the third spot at $5.9 trillion, according to HSBC estimates.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Wed, Sep 26 2018. 11 24 AM IST
