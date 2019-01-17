ED starts case against Akhilesh Yadav over illegal mining

The development spells trouble for the Samajwadi Party just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Photo:AP

New Delhi: In mounting trouble for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered a money laundering case in connection with alleged illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh.

The development spells trouble for the Samajwadi Party just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Samajwadi Party alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had originally initiated action this year, was working at the behest of the Centre to derail alliances among Opposition parties.

The development comes days after the CBI had registered a case on 2 January against 11 people, including public servants and others, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, to probe the role of the state’s mining ministers, including Akhilesh Yadav, from 2012-16.

The ED registered the case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charging those who had earlier been booked by the CBI. The ED, persons familiar with the development said, is now examining the money trail in the case.

The CBI last week tightened the noose around Yadav, claiming that his office had cleared 13 projects on a single day. Yadav, who also held the mining portfolio, had cleared 14 leases, of which 13 were cleared on 17 February, 2013, according to the probe agency.

The CBI claimed that the leases were granted by the district magistrate of Hamirpur, B. Chandrakala, after securing approval from the chief minister’s office in violation of its 2012 e-tender policy, which was ratified by the Allahabad high court on 29 January, 2013.