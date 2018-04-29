Telangana CM meets DMK’s Stalin in bid to form a ‘federal front’

(From left) K. Chandrasekhar Rao with DMK working president M.K. Stalin and party supremo M. Karunanidhi, in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai/Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin on Sunday amid attempts to form a “federal front” ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“Across the nation there is a debate for a qualitative change. We are keen that our country should remain secular and we will make all efforts to safeguard it,” Rao said after meeting with Stalin.

While the proposed front was said to be a non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiative, Rao denied that it was against the Congress and said that he was open to discussing it with the Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu too.

“We have not proposed any third or fourth front. It is for the betterment of the states and we’ll discuss further with leaders across the country. It will take at least 2-3 months to arrive at a decision,” he added.

He reiterated the need for decentralization and devolution of powers.

Rao, who is the leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, had earlier met Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh Janata Congress chief Ajit Jogi and Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime inister H. D. Deve Gowda, seeking support for the proposed front.

The meeting with the DMK leader, comes just days after Stalin said in a tweet, “DMK has always stood for the unity of regional parties and stronger federal co-operation. I endorse the efforts of Mamata Banerjee to bring together various political parties to oppose the autocratic and anti-democratic rule of the BJP.”