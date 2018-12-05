Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line
The snag led to a minor bunching of trains, the official said, adding rest of the Blue Line is running normal and the problem is being rectified
Last Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 04 16 PM IST
Train services were briefly affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Wednesday due to signalling issues on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section, officials said.
The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali.
“Train services are slightly affected due to signalling issue (Loss of centralized view intermittently) on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section (Up line only-going towards Dwaraka) on Line 3,” a senior official said.
The snag led to a minor bunching of trains, the official said, adding rest of the Blue Line is running normal and the problem is being rectified.
First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 04 16 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Campaign for Telangana ends with transfer of Vikarabad SP
- Fight between CBI bosses exposed agency to ridicule, Centre tells SC
- RBI waiting to see how inflation risks pan out: Urjit Patel
- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in monetary policy review meeting
- Christian Michel: The man who almost swung the AgustaWestland chopper deal
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Campaign for Telangana ends with transfer of Vikarabad SP
- Fight between CBI bosses exposed agency to ridicule, Centre tells SC
- Mobile calling, internet surfing may be allowed in fights from next month
- Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line
- RBI waiting to see how inflation risks pan out: Urjit Patel