Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

Last Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 04 16 PM IST
PTI
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali Photo: Mint
Train services were briefly affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Wednesday due to signalling issues on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali.

“Train services are slightly affected due to signalling issue (Loss of centralized view intermittently) on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section (Up line only-going towards Dwaraka) on Line 3,” a senior official said.

The snag led to a minor bunching of trains, the official said, adding rest of the Blue Line is running normal and the problem is being rectified.

First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 04 16 PM IST
