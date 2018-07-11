Has TRS scrapped plan to form federal front?

TRS chief and Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: After announcing plans to form a non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front a few months ago, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have put the idea on the back burner.

Having weighed all options and in the eventuality of a hung verdict where the TRS can play an important role, Rao has decided to stay ambivalent as of now, said party leaders, who did not want to be named. Gathering other regional parties is also not possible as some of them are already allied with or planning to tie up with the Congress, the main opposition in the state.

Though there have been rumours in political circles about the TRS cozying up to the BJP in recent times, especially after Rao was seen sitting with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states in a meeting held with the prime minister last month in New Delhi, a senior TRS MP said that KCR has not decided on any alliances so far.

In fact, Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deve Gowda, who was in Hyderabad for a wedding, also met Rao earlier this month. It fuelled talks of an anti-BJP front between the TRS and JD(S). However, TRS leaders dismissed it as a courtesy call, and pointed out that the JD(S) is currently in an alliance with the Congress; something that will stop it from joining hands with Gowda’s party.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had come to Hyderabad and met KCR, after which they held a joint press conference, stating regional parties would beat the BJP in the 2019 elections. KCR had then categorically asked the media not to label his meetings with opposition leaders as an effort to form a third or fourth front.

“The scenario in states is different from that of the country. No regional party will be ready to compromise on its power. You cannot join hands to form a government at the centre with a party, which is the main opposition in your home state,” said the TRS leader. He added that KCR is likely to consider all options before choosing a side and that most likely, a decision will be made (with regard to alliances) only after the 2019 general elections.

Political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said that KCR’s non-BJP and non-Congress has been scrapped, as the TRS has been showing signs of cosying up with the BJP in New Delhi. “TRS is now supporting early elections. The moment KCR went to Delhi last month, Modi gave him an appointment, unlike in the past when his attempts went in vain,” he pointed out.

Reddy added both the TRS and BJP are working in tandem, and that though it won’t be official, KCR will help the Modi regime unofficially.