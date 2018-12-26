NIA searches 16 locations in UP, Delhi in connection with new IS module

Visuals from Amroha where the NIA is conducting searches. Photo: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: In what signals the proliferation of the Islamic State (IS) in the Indian subcontinent, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, searched 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new IS module styled ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’.

While authorities at the NIA did not disclose any further information on the ongoing searches, other people familiar with the development said the presence of small IS cells in Kashmir had upped the ante of authorities in the national capital as well, with the agency receiving intelligence inputs on the presence of sleeper cells in the city and adjoining areas.

While the NIA had detained 10 people in connection with the searches, UP’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested five, also recovering arms and ammunition from the locations.

“We have been closely tracking the development of Islamic State in India and what we saw in south India and Kashmir is worrying,” Intelligence officials said speaking on the condition of anonymity. While radicalisation was rampant in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, the pattern of using radio frequency improvised explosive devices (RFIED), civilian killings and the threat of suicide bombings in Kashmir indicated to the proliferation of IS in India, they added.

On 7 March, last year, a blast ripped through the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train, injuring eight people. That was the first-ever strike by an IS module in India, above quoted official added.

On 25 February 2017, the NIA had charge sheeted three people from Karnataka for hatching “a criminal conspiracy to propagate ideology, recruit people, raise funds and facilitate the travel of such recruited people to Syria to join the ISIS and further its activities.”