Narendra Modi to meet Xi Jinping in China this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in a major step to stabilise ties, rocked by last year’s 73-day long Doklam standoff.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who met his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in Beijing on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet, told reporters that the two leaders will hold an informal summit in Wuhan on 27-28 April.

The summit will have “important impact on peace in the region and the world at large”, Wang Yi said, adding that the two sides were working to make this a new milestone in bilateral relations.