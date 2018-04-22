Narendra Modi to meet Xi Jinping in China this week
Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping to hold an informal summit in Wuhan on 27-28 April in a major step to stabilise ties between India and China
Last Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 05 04 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in a major step to stabilise ties, rocked by last year’s 73-day long Doklam standoff.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who met his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in Beijing on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet, told reporters that the two leaders will hold an informal summit in Wuhan on 27-28 April.
The summit will have “important impact on peace in the region and the world at large”, Wang Yi said, adding that the two sides were working to make this a new milestone in bilateral relations.
First Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 05 04 PM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi Xi Jinping China India Doklam
Latest News »
- Sushma Swaraj meets Wang Yi to discuss India-China ties
- Brouhaha should not be created over rape cases in big country like India: Santosh Gangwar
- Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPM general secretary
- 31 killed in suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre
- Air India flight faces turbulence, leaves 3 passengers injured, window panel comes off
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day