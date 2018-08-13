Alagiri claims support of cadres ahead of DMK meet to anoint Stalin

The party’s executive committee meeting is expected to finalise on Tuesday a date for Stalin’s elevation. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Less than a week after the death of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi, his son M K Alagiri, who was expelled from the party in 2014, claimed that he had the support of “true loyalist cadres”. Alagiri’s statement on Monday comes a day before the DMK’s executive committee meeting, which is expected to finalise a date for elevation of MK Stalin, party working president and Alagiri’s younger brother.

To a question on whether he was attempting to cause rebellion within the DMK, Alagiri said he was not even a party member but he had grievances about the DMK. “Only time will answer all the questions,” Alagiri pointed out.

Karunanidhi had in January 2014 decided to expel Alagiri for “anti-party activities” after he came out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This was also the time when rivalry between the two brothers was at its peak.

Stalin, who Karunanidhi always claimed would be his political heir, was made working president of the party in January 2017 after the 94-year old leader’s deteriorating health did not allow him to preside over party affairs.

“This is possibly an attempt to seek attention. Maybe he is sending feelers for a patch-up. But, nothing has been decided regarding the induction of Alagiri into the DMK,” said a senior party leader.

“The transition (of Stalin) is already done; naming him as the next president is just a formality. How can someone who is not even a member of the DMK challenge Stalin’s elevation?” the leader added.

Alagiri was earlier the south zone organising secretary of the DMK.