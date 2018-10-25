Man stabs YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport
The unexpected attack took place when Reddy, who sustained injuries on his left shoulder, was travelling to Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In a major security lapse, YSR Congress party (YSRCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed by a worker inside the Vishakhapatnam airport’s VIP lounge on Thursday afternoon. The unexpected attack took place when Reddy, who sustained injuries on his left shoulder, was travelling to Hyderabad.
The attacker, named Srinivas, was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police.
According to a statement from the YSRCP, Reddy was travelling to Hyderabad, when the incident took place at about 12.45 p.m. inside the VIP lounge. The party alleged that the attack was a “conspiracy” by the ruling Telugu Desam party (TDP).
“Srinivas, a native of Amalapuram, approached Jagan Mohan Reddy for a selfie. Soon after clicking the selfie, Srinivas attacked Jagan with a knife used in cock fights. He is a staff member with the airport canteen run by TDP leader Harsha Vardhan,” according to the statement.
The YSRCP even went on to allege that the attacker had aimed for Reddy’s neck, but missed.
Vishakhapatnam city police commissioner Mahesh Chandra Ladha told Mint that preliminary information about the attack found that Srinivas was a YSRCP supporter himself. “The act was done for publicity is what we know so far, but we are verifying more details about the incident. Srinivas was taken into custody after the Central Industrial Security Force personnel handed him over to us.”
When asked how the attack took place in spite of the security surrounding Reddy, Ladha said he could not comment on it since it was the CISF that was taking care of airport security. Reddy, who checked into the Citi Neuro Centre hospital in Hyderabad, underwent treatment for his injury. The YSRCP chief even tweeted from his official account that he was safe later in the day.
Reddy, who undertook a ‘Padayatra’ (walkathon) starting last November in Andhra Pradesh, walked 3,000 kilometers across the state and met people recently as part of his 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha election campaign.
