How to get government subsidy without having Aadhaar card

Government has instructed to deliver benefits on the basis of alternate identity documents. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: To avail of various government subsidies, having an Aadhaar card is required. But in case you do not have an Aadhaar yet, you can still avail subsidies, benefits or services under the schemes notified under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 by producing some alternative documents.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla told Rajya Sabha today that section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, provides mechanism to handle such cases where Aadhaar number is not assigned to an individual. He said implementing agencies have been instructed to deliver benefits on the basis of alternate identity documents.

Here is a comprehensive list of such documents:

1.Bank passbook of applicant in his or her name or jointly held with his or her parent or guardian, and which contains the photograph of the applicant;

2.If he has enrolled, his Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip or a copy of his request made for Aadhaar enrolment

3.Voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India

4.Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card issued by the Income Tax Department

5.Passport

6.Driving licence issued by the Licensing Authority under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988)

7.Certificate of identity having photo of such member issued by a Gazetted Officer or a Tehsildar on an official letter head

8.Any other document specified by the state government shall make an application for enrolment and the individual shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service.