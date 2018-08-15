Narendra Modi says taxpayer base has shot up, money feeding poor

The direct taxpayer base has increased to more than 6.75 crore from 4 crore in 2013, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Both the direct and indirect taxpayer base of India has grown rapidly during the tenure of the National Democratic Alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Modi sought to place a premium on honesty and reiterated his government’s commitment to tackle the menace of black money and corruption.

The direct taxpayer base has increased to more than 6.75 crore from 4 crore in 2013, Modi said. The indirect tax payer base has also expanded after the implementation of goods and services tax.

In 70 years, the indirect tax payer base was at 70 lakh but this expanded to 1.16 crore within one year of the GST’s implementation, Modi said.

Modi also sought to assure honest taxpayers that the taxes paid by them are being used to feed poor families.

“I assure you that these schemes run by taxpayer money... blessings come to you and not to the government,” Modi said adding that when taxpayers know that the tax paid by them is helping feed three poor families, it can be fulfilling.