2nd Trump-Kim summit to take place at end of February

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization at their second summit, the location for which hasn’t been disclosed.

Last Published: Sat, Jan 19 2019. 01 24 AM IST
Lisa Lambert & Susan Heavey, Reuters
The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un at the end of February at a place to be announced later, the White House said on Friday. Trump met for an hour and a half with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol on Friday afternoon to discuss denuclearization and the second summit, according to the White House.

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit “near the end of February,” the White House said Friday.

“The president looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

The second Trump-Kim summit will discuss North Korea’s denuclearization.

The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018.

First Published: Sat, Jan 19 2019. 01 22 AM IST
