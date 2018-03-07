33,531 cyberattacks in India in 2014-16
New Delhi: As many as 33,531 cases of cyberattacks were registered in the country in last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said the ministry of home affairs aims to train 27,500 police personnel across the country to deal with cybercrimes. He said as per the data maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 9,622, 11,592 and 12,317 cyber-crime cases were registered in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.
“The government has taken various measures for preventing cyber crime in the country which includes setting setup a cyber and information security division to look into relevant matters relating to cyber-crime and information security,” he said replying a written question.
Ahir said the ministry of home affairs is implementing a scheme ‘Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children’ (CCPWC) from NIRBHAYA funds in the period 2017-2020, under which Rs82.8 crore as grants-in-aid have been disbursed to the states and union territories for setting up of one cyber forensic training laboratory in each state and UT.
The minister said various steps were taken by the MHA as well as states to modernise the preventive setup and equip police personnel with knowledge and skills for prevention and control of crime through various national and state police academies/institutes. The CCPWC scheme of Ministry of Home Affairs aims to train 27,500 police personnel across the country in the field of cyber domain, he said.
