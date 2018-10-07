First trial run of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro planned in January
For the first five years, each train will have three coaches with the capacity to ferry a total of 1,000 commuters
Ahmedabad: The first trial run of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail project will take place in the first week of January next year on a 6.5 km stretch within the city, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Saturday. He was speaking after unveiling the mock-up coach of the metro. The first trial run will be carried out in the first week of January on the 6.5 km stretch between Vastral and Apparel Park here, a government release quoted him as saying.
The entire project will be “up and running” by 2020, the release stated.
For the first five years, each train will have three coaches with the capacity to ferry a total of 1,000 commuters, though the metro stations have been built for six-coach trains, managing director of the project I P Gautam said.
The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project is being implemented by Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA), a company owned by the state government.
In phase-1, which is estimated to cost Rs 10,773 crore, the metro will connect suburbs in Ahmedabad along east-west and north-south axis. The route will be extended to Gandhinagar in Phase-2.
More From Politics »
- Banksy shocks art world by shredding $1.4 million work at auction
- Strategic for China, India to bury differences, says Jaishankar
- Petrol price cut: Jaitley questions commitment of Rahul Gandhi, his allies
- EC announces dates for Assembly polls in five states
- Amarinder, Fadnavis see security as key concern; Kumaraswamy says govt stable
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- RBI must weigh price pressures while formulating its policy
- 2018 versus 2013: The déjà vu, the difference and the policy dance
- All eyes are on festival season as slowdown hits passenger vehicle sales
- No place to hide as Indian market gets a much-needed reality check
- Rising truck rentals outpace fuel price hike, but for how long?