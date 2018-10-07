First trial run of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro planned in January

A metro rail coach being carried on a lorry in Ahmedabad on October 1. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: The first trial run of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail project will take place in the first week of January next year on a 6.5 km stretch within the city, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Saturday. He was speaking after unveiling the mock-up coach of the metro. The first trial run will be carried out in the first week of January on the 6.5 km stretch between Vastral and Apparel Park here, a government release quoted him as saying.

The entire project will be “up and running” by 2020, the release stated.

For the first five years, each train will have three coaches with the capacity to ferry a total of 1,000 commuters, though the metro stations have been built for six-coach trains, managing director of the project I P Gautam said.

The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project is being implemented by Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA), a company owned by the state government.

In phase-1, which is estimated to cost Rs 10,773 crore, the metro will connect suburbs in Ahmedabad along east-west and north-south axis. The route will be extended to Gandhinagar in Phase-2.