Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to 30 June: CBDT

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking to 30 June.

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order extending the deadline from the current last date of 31 March. The order said the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking for filing I-T returns is being extended after “consideration of the matter”.

It is understood that the latest order by CBDT has come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directing extension of the 31 March Aadhaar linking deadline with various other services. The apex court ordered for the extension in the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

This is a fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their PAN with their biometric ID (Aadhaar). The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on 1 July 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till 5 March, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were 31 July, 31 August and 31 December 2017, with the last being 31 March this year.