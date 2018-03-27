Karnataka assembly polls: Election Commission to announce dates today
Karnataka assembly elections are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the former is in power
Last Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 09 48 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to announce the polling schedule for 224-member Karnataka assembly Tuesday, officials said.
The last state elections were held in the first week of May in 2013. The polls are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the saffron party in the last few years.
The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress. Beside, the Congress and the BJP, the JD(S) led by former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray
First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 09 46 AM IST
Latest News »
- Not everyone will lose in US-China trade war
- Apple’s education event: Could cheaper iPads take the fight to Google Chromebooks?
- Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty above 10,200, banking stocks extend gains
- Bond yield falls 25 bps on lower borrowing, rupee gains for 4th session against US dollar
- Foxconn unit buys Belkin for $886 million in push into brands
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
US-China trade war: Which Asian countries’ exports are most vulnerable?
Amid trade war jitters, even as gold hits a five-week high, silver remains undervalued
Mudra scheme: Smoke and mirrors
Reliance Jio continues to get an outsized share of data traffic
Stake sale to aid Cox & Kings, but earnings quality still a concern