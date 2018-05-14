Karnataka elections: Politics on the menu at Bengaluru’s tony restaurants

Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint

Bengaluru: On a muggy Sunday afternoon, at the Knights of the Square Table of regulars in Koshy’s, an iconic restaurant in Bengaluru, two friends were discussing what’s currently the talk of the town: the Karnataka election results, come Tuesday.

Over cups of strong coffee, S. Peter and Darius Taraporvala, who met at Koshy’s over 40 years ago and have remained friends since, talk about Karnataka politics, key stakeholders in the elections, the Siddaramaiah regime and if Bengalureans really care about who is going to come to power.

“Anyone could win but there is a sense that BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) wants to make a stronghold in the south, so that could be important for the 2019 elections. The last five years haven’t been great but what we don’t want is politics to be mixed with religion,” said Taraporvala, who waited in a queue for two hours to cast his vote on Saturday. His friend Peter, who shuttles between Bengaluru and Raichur (in north Karnataka), said most Bengalureans don’t care.

On another Sunday afternoon in early April, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah along with an entourage of party leaders had stopped by the central Bengaluru eatery for a mutton biryani and tandoori fish lunch, while touring the central business district area.

As friendly banter circled around politics and polls in most tables at Koshy’s, just two days away from the Karnataka election results, Bengaluru, a city throbbing with millennials, pub-goers and techies, again failed to turn out in large numbers at the polling booth on Saturday.

At Gilly’s Restobar in Koramangala, a tony neighbourhood that boasts of a bevy of billionaires, including Flipkart group CEO Binny Bansal, a young techie in his 20s says he did not vote this year because he did not have any information about the candidate in his constituency. “...If I don’t know what his ideas are to make the country better, why would I vote blindly?” he asked, requesting not to be named.

A second person, at the same place, said his interest in politics declined after graduating from college and he devoted time to his career and other things.

At the risk of generalization, there seems to be a divide over how millennials and veterans of the information technology (IT) capital view this crucial election.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon Ltd says Bengaluru is a different electoral entity from the rest of Karnataka. “This is an educated citizenry that demands accountability from its elected representatives. Hence, citizens should vote based on performance and non-performance irrespective of party lines.”