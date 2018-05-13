What are exit polls and how accurate are their results?

After a gap of nearly 15 years, the exit polls suggest that Karnataka is heading for a hung assembly and the support of a regional party would be needed by both national parties. Photo: AFP

Voters in Karnataka on Saturday cast their votes to elect representatives to the 224-member state assembly. Karnataka election results will be announced on Tuesday. In the meanwhile, exit polls, which were released after the single-phase voting in the state ended, have predicted a fractured verdict for the state. A look at what exit polls are, how they work, and what they have predicted:

What are exit polls and how are they conducted?

Exit poll is a post-voting poll which is conducted just after a voter walks out after casting his or her vote. Such polls aim at predicting the actual result on the basis of the information collected from the voters. They are conducted by a number of organizations.

Why are they not allowed to be telecast before voting?

Section 126A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, puts a ban on exit polls from the period between the commencement of the poll until half an hour after the closing of the final phase of the poll.

What do the Karnataka exit polls say?

The Karnataka exit polls have predicted a verdict split between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), indicating an opportunity for the Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, to play kingmaker in this election. While some surveys predicted an edge for Congress, most others gave BJP the upper hand. However, most surveys were near unanimous in giving JDS the key to help in forming government, as they predicted that the election result may not have a clear mandate.

Why is this exit poll important?

After a gap of nearly 15 years, the exit polls suggest that Karnataka is heading for a hung assembly and the support of a regional party would be needed by both national parties.

Do they always get it right?

No, in the past, there have been instances when exit polls have predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly.

What is the difference between an exit poll and opinion poll?

An opinion poll, sometimes simply referred to as a poll, is a kind of voter behaviour survey which is conducted to find out the public opinion before voting takes place, while an exit poll happens right after voting. Through a scientific survey, the views of a particular group of people are ascertained.