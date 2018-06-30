Govt invites application for chief economic adviser post

Recently, CEC Arvind Subramanian had announced that he has decided to quit the job, with close to a year of his tenure remaining, and return to the US for ‘very compelling reasons’. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The government has invited applications for appointment of chief economic adviser on deputation basis. Applications are to reach the finance ministry by 20 July, according to a notice posted on the ministry’s website.

Recently, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian had announced that he has decided to quit the job, with close to a year of his tenure remaining, and return to the US for “very compelling reasons”.

The CEA shall receive fixed pay of Rs80,000 and officers of the central government or state government or union territory administrations or public sector enterprises or Reserve Bank of lndia or public sector banks can apply, according to the notice.

Candidates from recognised Universities or recognised research institutions or central regulatory bodies or semi government or statutory or autonomous bodies or registered private Institutions or Financial Institution are also eligible to apply.

The interested candidate must have master’s degree in economics or finance from a recognised university or institution.

According to the request for application, the maximum age limit for appointment by deputation (including short-term contract/contract) shall not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of the receipt of applications.