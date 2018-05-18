Texas shooting: Multiple fatalities reported at Santa Fe high school, says report
New York: Multiple people were killed on Friday in a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, CNN reported, in the latest gun violence in a country still shaken by the massacre at a Florida high school in February.
Citing unnamed sources, CNN said there were multiple fatalities after the shooting at the school about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of Houston.
The sheriff’s office for nearby Harris County said its deputies were assisting with a “multiple-casualty incident.”
“This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter.
The school district in Santa Fe, said the situation was “active, but has been contained.” Local media reported that a suspect was in custody.
US President Donald Trump wrote of the shooting on Twitter: “Early reports not looking good. God bless all!”
School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018
The latest such incident at a US school underscored a national debate over gun control and gun rights that has intensified after an assailant killed 17 students and staff on 14 February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
More From Politics »
- Supreme Court provides roadmap for Karnataka floor test
- Monsoon to arrive early, will hit Kerala on 29 May: IMD
- Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad with conditions
- SC accepts Centre’s draft scheme on Cauvery river water distribution
- Congress seeks appointment with president over Karnataka issue
Latest News »
We should have condensed cities so you don’t waste land: Hafeez Contractor
Texas shooting: Multiple fatalities reported at Santa Fe high school, says report
Inspired by Hollywood, Bollywood extends advance release date period
Union Bank gets board nod to raise up to Rs7,400 crore in current fiscal
India’s forex reserves fall for the fourth week in a row
Mark to Market »
Tata Steel hitches itself firmly to India’s economic growth story
Escorts: Rural demand props up Q4, other businesses do well too
Higher debt due to expansion may weigh on JSW Steel shares
Bajaj Finance Q4: Consumer business nets another stellar quarter
KEC’s Q4 results reveal strength as well as some underlying concerns