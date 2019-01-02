123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
The UIDAI has issued a total of 122.90 crore Aadhaar cards as on 30 November 2018, Hansraj Ahir said in the Rajya Sabha
New Delhi: Nearly 123 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued to people, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Replying to a written question, Ahir said as per the 2011 census, the population of India is 121,08,54,977.
The UIDAI has issued a total of 122.90 crore Aadhaar cards as on November 30, 2018, he said, adding that 6.71 crore cards were issued to children below five years of age and 29.02 crore cards were given to people in the age-group of 5 to 18 years.
Ahir said the number of children born within last one year of the 2011 census is 2,08,98,228.
According to latest data available of the Sample Registration System (SRS), birth rate for 2016 is 20.4 and death rate is 6.4, he said.
The SRS is carried out on a continuous basis in randomly selected villages and urban blocks throughout the country.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Slump in global oil prices to not reflect in petrol, diesel prices
- Govt introduces Aadhaar amendment bill in Lok Sabha
- 123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
- Oil keeps Oman on debt binge with $6.2 billion plan for 2019
- Jet Airways shares fall 6% on interest payments delay, rating downgrade
Mark to Market »
- Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Shipping rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Farm loan defaults rise as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?