Kashmir issue: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Article 35A

The Kashmir Valley has been shut down since Sunday in support of Article 35A. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on Article 35A to 27 August, in the wake of simmering protests in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra added that “it’s an issue to be decided by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court”. The Supreme Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of the Article 35A on Monday.

While the Kashmir Valley has been shut down since Sunday in support of Article 35A, which guarantees special privileges to the state, the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an NGO, We the Citizens, which has been seeking the revocation of the article.

While protests continued in the valley and shops and businesses remained shut, additional forces have been deployed at sensitive locations across Kashmir to pre-empt any episode of violence.

On Sunday, the valley witnessed peaceful protests in support of Article 35A. This constitutional provision bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring immovable property in the state.