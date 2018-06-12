JDA employees to get salaries as per 7th pay panel recommendations

A representational image. Over 200 staff under the banner of JDA Employees Welfare Association members were on strike. Photo: iStockphoto

Jammu: Agitating staffers of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), who were on strike since 18 days, will get salaries as per the seventh pay commission recommendations starting June. “Seventh pay commission benefits will be released by the vice chairman JDA in the salary of June along with the arrears,” minister housing and urban development Sat Sharma said while addressing the employees in Jammu.

Advising employees to not fall prey to any false propaganda, Sharma told them to ensure growth and development of the authority. Regarding enhancement of daily wage rates as per the Labour Department notification, Sharma asked the concerned department to look into the matter for early redressal.

The JDA employees lashed out at their vice chairman accusing him of failing to realise the huge amount of money pending in different projects. There should be a probe against him and the various work and renovation undertaken by him, the employees alleged. They alleged that the deficit of JDA has grown under the vice chairman due to his unjustified spending.

Over 200 staff under the banner of JDA Employees Welfare Association members were on strike even as over five lakh government employees in the state received their pay this month according to the panel’s recommendations.

Sharma had earlier said that JDA was a corporation and its employees could not directly avail the benefits of the pay panel recommendations. However, he said that the staffers would get the full benefit of the commission as a notification had been issued by the government.