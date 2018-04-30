Development agenda for 2022 soon: NITI Aayog

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: NITI Aayog will soon come out with a development agenda for ‘New India 2022’, which will spell out the strategy for expediting economic growth, its vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Kumar said NITI Aayog will start working on a 15-year vision document after finalizing the development agenda document for ‘New India 2022’.

“The NITI Aayog is committed to bringing out a vision document and a strategy framework as originally mandated. The work on the strategy document is in an advanced stage and will most likely be titled ‘Development Agenda document for New India 2022’. And once this document has been completed and put in public domain, the work on preparing 15-year vision till 2030 will start,” he said in an interview.

NITI Aayog had earlier planned to come out with three documents—three-year action agenda, seven-year medium-term strategy paper and a 15-year vision document.

The think-tank, in a presentation last year, had said the foundation for freedom from six problems—poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism—will be laid by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence.

Replying to a query on disinvestment of public sector units (PSUs), Kumar said, “There is now an effort to try and unlock the potential value of equity in some profit-making public sector units by taking steps to improve their performance and then monetize part of their equity so that the government could benefit. This process is intended both to improve performance of these public sector units through greater public accountability and generate maximum revenues for the government” .

The government expects to raise Rs80,000 crore PSU disinvestment in the current fiscal.