Budget session likely from January 31 to February 13

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from January 31 to February 13 and the interim Budget is expected to be presented on February 1, government sources said on Wednesday. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, deliberated on the dates for the Budget session, and the final decision is likely to be announced after the Rajya Sabha is adjourned sine die and the committee recommends the prorogation of the Winter session, according to sources.

Thereafter the recommendation will be sent to the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31 and the Economic Survey is also likely be tabled on the same day.

The Budget session, which usually happens in two phases, is likely to be held in a single phase as the general elections are due in April-May this year. It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha.

The Winter session of Parliament, scheduled to end on Tuesday, was extended for a day for the Rajya Sabha to table the Constitution Amendment Bill that provides 10% reservation for the ‘economically weaker’ sections in jobs and educational institutions. The Lok Sabha session was concluded on Tuesday, and was adjourned sine die.

