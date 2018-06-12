US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Sentosa Island ahead of their summit #Singapore pic.twitter.com/4fzTvW3Ggd— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018
Live now
Trump-Kim Summit LIVE: one-on-one meeting ends, wider talks begin
The historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump has come to an end. Here are the live updates from the Trump-Kim Summit
Last Modified: Tue, Jun 12 2018. 08 07 AM IST
Highlights
- 08.05 am ISTFormer NBA star Dennis Rodman: I got call saying Trump was proud of me
- 07.50 am ISTTrump optimistic on North Korea’s nuclear disarmament
- 07.44 am ISTTrump, Kim end one-on-one meeting, enter wider talks
- 07.35 am ISTDonald Trump says he and Kim Jong Un ‘will solve a big problem, a big dilemma’
- 07.30 am ISTTrump-Kim Summit ends
- 07.27 am ISTTrump-Kim summit: US, North Korea diplomats in a meeting
- 07.15 am ISTTrump-Kim Summit: Private discussions begin
- 7.12 am IST‘Nice to meet you, Mr President’
- 07.01 am ISTDonald Trump in Singapore says Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack
- 06.52 am ISTDonald Trump and Kim Jong Un at Sentosa island, Singapore
- 6.48 am ISTTrump-Kim summit: Donald Trump predicts he’ll have a ‘terrific relationship’ with Kim Jong Un
- 06.43 am ISTTrump-Kim Summit begins with historic shaking of hands
- 6.38 am ISTDonald Trump, Kim Jong Un shake hands
- 6.27 am ISTTrump-Kim summit to begin at 6.30 am India time
- 6.05 am ISTNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore
- 6.00 am ISTDonald Trump arrives in Sentosa
- 5.50 am ISTUS President Donald Trump arrives in Singapore
- 5.45 am ISTKim Jong Un’s entourage leaves for Sentosa, Singapore
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump have met at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa island, Singapore for a historic summit, after both sides sought to narrow differences over how to end a nuclear standoff.Here are the live updates and developments from the Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore:
- 08.05 am IST Former NBA star Dennis Rodman: I got call saying Trump was proud of meFormer NBA star Dennis Rodman says he received a call from the White House ahead of President Donald Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman told CNN in an interview from Singapore on Tuesday that a White House staffer called the former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant to tell him the president was proud of him. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the call. AP
- 07.50 am IST Trump optimistic on North Korea’s nuclear disarmamentPresident Donald Trump is sounding optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong Un. Kim appeared to echo the president’s optimism.Trump said Tuesday at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that “We will solve a big problem” and “a big dilemma.” He talked about the pair achieving “tremendous success together” and predicts that “it will be successful. It will be done.” AP
- 07.44 am IST Trump, Kim end one-on-one meeting, enter wider talksUS President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended a 41-minute one-on-one meeting on Tuesday and entered wider talks attended by their top leaders in Singapore. “Working together we will get it taken care of,” Trump told Kim at the start of the wider meeting. “We will solve it.” Reuters
- 07.35 am IST Donald Trump says he and Kim Jong Un ‘will solve a big problem, a big dilemma’US President Donald Trump predicted that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “will solve a big problem, a big dilemma”, after the one-on-one summit.Trump said the one-on-one meeting with Kim Jong Un was “very, very good”, adding they have an “excellent relationship”. Trump and Kim walked together along the balcony after their meeting.Trump and Kim met for about 40 minutes, joined only by interpreters. AP
- 07.27 am IST Trump-Kim summit: US, North Korea diplomats in a meetingUS President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s diplomats are now in discussions. The leaders are conversing through interpreters. The nuclear disarmament of North Korea and the end of the decades-long Korea War are expected to be discussed in the Trump-Kim Summit.
- 07.15 am IST Trump-Kim Summit: Private discussions beginAfter their historic handshake and a short media briefing, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have started their private discussions at the Capella Hotel in Singapore’s Sentosa island.The nuclear disarmament of North Korea and the end of the decades-long Korea War are expected to be discussed in the Trump-Kim Summit. AP
- 7.12 am IST ‘Nice to meet you, Mr President’“Nice to meet you Mister President,” Kim said moments later as he sat alongside Trump, against a backcloth of North Korean and US flags, beaming more broadly as the US president gave him a thumbs up.“I feel really great. We’re going to have a great discussion and will be tremendously successful. It’s my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt,” Trump said addressing mediapersons from all over the world. (read more)
- 07.01 am IST Donald Trump in Singapore says Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attackUS President Donald Trump said that his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, suffered a heart attack and was being treated Monday at a military hospital. Kudlow’s condition wasn’t immediately released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. “Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump wrote from Singapore. Reuters
- 06.52 am IST Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at Sentosa island, SingaporeDonald Trump and Kim Jong Un shook hands and then walked together inside the Capella Hotel in Sentosa island, Singapore, for a media briefing.
- 6.48 am IST Trump-Kim summit: Donald Trump predicts he’ll have a ‘terrific relationship’ with Kim Jong UnUS President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will have a ‘great relationship’ with Kim Jong Un as the summit began. “We will have a terrific relationship”, said the North Korean leader. “We came here after overcoming” all the obstacles, said the leader. Earlier, Trump and Kim walked together along colonnade to begin private meeting with their interpreter. AP
- 06.43 am IST Trump-Kim Summit begins with historic shaking of handsPresident Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are sharing a historic handshake as they meet for the first time. The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of US and North Korean flags. Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke. It’s the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader.The two will huddle alone for roughly 45 minutes before being joined by aides for a larger meeting and working lunch. Trump has said he’ll know within minutes whether a deal can be made. AP
- 6.05 am IST North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in SingaporeNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived at Singapore’s Sentosa Island, where he’ll be meeting shortly face-to-face with President Donald Trump. The two men are expected to share a handshake before they meet alone with a pair of interpreters for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.After the intimate huddle, they’re scheduled to hold a larger meeting and working lunch. Trump’s chief of staff, national security adviser and secretary of state are among those expected to join.Trump earlier defended his decision to meet with Kim, tweeting that North Korea has already released three detainees and that missile tests have halted. AP
- 6.00 am IST Donald Trump arrives in SentosaUS President Donald Trump at Sentosa island where he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a summit
Singapore: US President Donald Trump at Sentosa island where he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a summit pic.twitter.com/x4hmjECZMK— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018
- 5.50 am IST US President Donald Trump arrives in SingaporePresident Donald Trump has arrived on Singapore’s Sentosa Island for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump’s motorcade pulled into the grounds of the Capella Hotel at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday local time. He is scheduled to meet Kim for the first time at 9 am. Kim is also en route to Sentosa Island for the meeting to discuss the fate of his country’s nuclear weapons arsenal. Reuters
- 5.45 am IST Kim Jong Un’s entourage leaves for Sentosa, SingaporeKim Jong Un’s entourage has left for the luxury Singapore island resort where the North Korean leader will meet with President Donald Trump. Kim’s black armoured limousine with two large North Korean flags was surrounded Tuesday by police vehicles, their lights flashing, and other black cars.There’s excitement surrounding the summit but also skepticism that the North will relinquish a nuclear weapons program it spent decades building despite crushing sanctions.Kim and Trump are scheduled to meet alone, with their interpreters, after greeting each other at the resort. AP
First Published: Tue, Jun 12 2018. 06 32 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Is corporate capex back? And is the twin balance sheet problem getting solved?
- Will classical cyclicality risks pull back CV growth rate?
- Higher oil prices may not amount to higher remittances this time
- Sun Pharma’s Halol plant resolution could repair more than its financial health
- Indian telcos may well lose by winning