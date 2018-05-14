Has Narendra Modi’s visit put India-Nepal relations back on firm footing?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli in Kathmandu last week. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Nepal that ended Saturday, within weeks of Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli’s visit to India, seems have put ties—strained by India’s opposition to the 2015 Nepalese constitution— back on a sound footing.

Modi’s emphasis on culture, democracy and development was aimed at reaching out to the Nepalese people as well as politicians, underlining the vast commonalities between the two countries, against the backdrop of India’s strategic rival China making deep inroads into Nepal.

“Countering hard power by projecting soft power: In contrast to China’s efforts to muscle its way into Nepal, Modi’s current, well-received visit to the Himalayan nation seeks to emphasize India’s historically close cultural, religious, and people-to-people relations with Nepal,” said Brahma Chellaney, analyst with the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research think tank in a Twitter post.

After starting on a high note in 2014, helped substantially by Modi’s two visits to Kathmandu that year, ties deteriorated sharply in 2015 when Nepal put out its draft constitution that seemed to give extensive political privileges to the ruling hill tribes than to the Madhesis, Tharus and Janjatis seen as the main communities in the plains.

With Oli back in power in 2018 backed by a large majority, the Modi government’s outreach to the new government in Nepal was quick — announcing new connectivity and development projects. But the trust deficit was seen as high—with Oli making pointed references to it as well as on “mutual respect.”

Seemingly mindful of these concerns, Modi’s speeches in Nepal during his visit emphasized the cultural and economic links between India and Nepal besides paying tributes to Nepal’s election process held under the provisions of the 2015 constitution.

“Nepal has covered a long journey from (civil) war to peace.... You have reached the base camp of Mount Everest and the main climb is yet to be done. As the Sherpas help mountaineers to reach the top of the Everest, India is ready to help Nepal like a Sherpa,”Modi said.

When the two leaders met in the evening of 11 May, Modi proposed that irritants in ties, including the widening trade gap and sluggish progress made in India-funded development projects besides the exchange of demonetized Indian notes lying with Nepal’s central bank be sorted out by September, reports in Nepali newspapers said. The two prime ministers also focused on inland waterways connectivity, underlining its catalytic role in stimulating economic growth and promoting movement of people.

“This was the first real example that the two prime ministers have built solid trust and understanding,” Bishnu Rimal, the chief advisor to Oli was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

On the development front, the two prime ministers launched the 900-megawatts Arun III project and agreed on a timeline by which to implement key projects, including the construction of a railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu. The Arun III is the first of five mega hydropower projects, two of which are backed by Chinese companies, to begin construction.

The two prime ministers also launched a bus service from Janakpur, the birthplace of goddess Sita to Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Ram—connecting the so called Ramayana circuit.

According to Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, “Prime minister Oli noted that there was sincerity and commitment on the part of the Indian side to strengthen this multifaceted partnership,” he said. “Nepal wants a partnership with India to harness the opportunities being offered by our economic growth and the growth of the Indian economy,” he said.

“Both prime ministers gave instructions that we must be focussed on expeditious delivery” of development projects and assistance, he said.