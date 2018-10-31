Delhi air quality improves, likely to worsen over next few days

According to SAFAR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital improved from 401 (severe) on Tuesday evening to 366 around Wednesday noon, which falls in the very poor category. Photo: Reuters

Delhi: Even as a thick haze continues to envelop Delhi, the air quality improved slightly on Wednesday, bringing down pollution levels. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital improved from 401 (severe) on Tuesday evening to 366 around Wednesday noon, which falls in the very poor category.

“The wind speed is low, but it picked up pace in the early morning hours, which enabled fast dispersal of pollutants and prevented the air quality levels from reaching emergency levels. However, air quality still remains very poor,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

According to SAFAR, air quality is likely to remain very poor over the next two days and is expected to worsen around November 3, when western disturbances over the upper Himalayas begin to withdraw. “The withdrawal of western disturbances is likely to deteriorate the air quality further, as there is a spike in moisture levels and air becomes heavy, which increases its capacity to hold PM10 (particulate matter), causing more pollution,” he added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana in the next two days and subsequent increase in wind speed, which is likely to reduce pollution levels. Delhi, however, is likely to remain dry.

The current weather conditions have also favoured reduction of pollution from stubble burning in northern states, as low wind speed has impeded the transport of pollutants from fields in northern states towards Delhi.

“Stubble burning continues to take place, as indicated from fire detection in satellite pictures. However, there is only horizontal dispersion as the upper wind speed is low and it is (PM2.5) not reaching Delhi,” said a senior scientist from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

According to models, the share of contribution of biomass to total mass of PM2.5 is also indicating a decreasing trend from 22% on October 31 to 13% around November 2.

NASA satellite pictures show a thick haze over the northern region, with fire detection being reported across states. Officials highlight that the number of such incidents is lower than last year.

Environment Pollution (Control and Prevention) Authority (EPCA), Chairman, Bhure Lal had sounded an alarm on rising air pollution levels on Tuesday, calling for stringent action, including restrictions on private vehicles in Delhi, if air quality plunges to severe or emergency levels.

Over 50 teams from the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB) are also monitoring sources of air pollution to take action against violators. Construction activities have been banned temporarily and the Delhi government has also ordered the use of water sprinklers to mitigate dust pollution.