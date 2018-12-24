India working towards a single GST rate: Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: India is working towards a single GST rate which could be a mid-point between 12% and 18%, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday, in an effort to simplify the structure of goods and services tax (GST). The government set the range for GST from 28% to 5% on most items when the signature reform was introduced last year.

“Multiple slabs were fixed transiently in order to ensure the tax of no commodity goes up radically. This contained the inflation impact,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.

“A future road map could well be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12% and 18%. It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two.”

He also said the country should look towards having slabs of zero, 5% and a standard rate for luxury and sin goods (alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, etc.).

The government will also look at transferring cement into a lower GST slab as the next priority, he wrote.