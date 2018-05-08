Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll turns prestige battle for BJP, Shiv Sena

A file photo of BJP supporters. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: The bypoll to the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra on Tuesday turned into a prestige battle between allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, with both parties fielding their candidates. However, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated that the contest would not affect the BJP’s keenness to have a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena for the next general elections.

The bypoll is to be held on 28 May, along with the byelection to the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat vacated due to the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole, who has joined the Congress.

On Tuesday, while Shiv Sena fielded Shriniwas Wanga, son of the late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga whose death in January necessitated the bypoll, the BJP poached Congress leader and former minister Rajendra Gavit to declare his nomination.

Stating that what the Shiv Sena did was “unfortunate and avoidable”, Fadnavis said, “come what may, the BJP will win the Palghar Lok Sabha seat now”. Fadnavis also asked the Shiv Sena to withdraw its nomination and support the BJP, but added that even if the Shiv Sena did not withdraw, the BJP would win the seat. Fadnavis argued that since the seat was held by the BJP and the sitting member had died, the Shiv Sena should have left the seat to the BJP, respecting the legacy of Chintaman Wanga.

Asked if the Sena’s decision to field its candidate would have any impact on the alliance, Fadnavis said the BJP was clear in its thinking that its main rival in the state was Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). “We want all our friendly allies and parties who are against Congress and NCP to stay together,” Fadnavis said.

In an interview to Hindustan Times on 8 May, BJP president Amit Shah had emphasised that the BJP and Shiv Sena would contest the next Lok Sabha elections together. At the BJP foundation day convention on 6 April in Mumbai too, Shah had expressed keenness to form a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, however, reiterated his party’s decision, taken in January this year, to contest all future elections alone.

Hours after Shah’s statement, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday fielded its own candidate against the BJP for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat. Making it worse for the BJP, the Shiv Sena fielded Shriniwas Wanga, son of the late BJP MP from Palghar Chintaman Wanga. Shriniwas Wanga joined the BJP last week along with his brother.

Wanga filed his nomination for the 28 May by-poll on Tuesday amid a strong show of strength by the Shiv Sena cadre. The BJP, which tried to persuade Shriniwas Wanga to return to the party, had not finalized its candidate.

The Congress on Tuesday declared the nomination of Damodar Shingda, five-time MP from the adjoining Dahanu constituency.

Fadnavis said the BJP would soon declare its nominee for the Bhandara-Gondia seat. The NCP on Tuesday nominated former MLA Madhukar Kukde for the seat.