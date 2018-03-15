T.T.V. Dhinakaran launches new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

T.T.V. Dhinakaran (centre) unveils the flag of his party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, in Madurai on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran launched a new political party, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, named after late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, at a public meeting in Madurai on Thursday.

“From today onwards, we will function with a name to retrieve the great movement of AIADMK from the betrayers,” Dhinakaran told a gathering on the occasion, challenging the ruling dispensation in the state.

Dhinakaran and his followers often use the word “betrayers” to refer to the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, led by chief minister E.K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam.

Announcing the name of the new party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, roughly translated as “Amma’s party for people’s development”, to thunderous applause, Dhinakaran said it was a party of the followers of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (revolutionary leader Amma).

“This party will function in the name of Amma... The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will capture power in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“We will win all upcoming elections by using the latest name and party flag,” the MLA from R.K. Nagar constituency in Chennai added.

The black, white and red party flag has Jayalalithaa’s image at the centre.

Contesting as an independent candidate in the byelection from R.K. Nagar, a constituency which was earlier held by Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran registered a thumping victory in December.

After the Election Commission (EC) alloted the “two leaves” symbol to the united AIADMK, under Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, in November, Dhinakaran moved the Delhi high court challenging the EC’s decision. While the verdict on the matter is pending, Dhinakaran, in an interim application, sought the “pressure cooker” symbol to continue political activities as “a unified entity during the pendency of the challenge”.

Following the merger, Dhinakaran and his aunt V.K. Sasikala were stripped of their party posts last year in August.

Last week, the Delhi high court ordered the EC to permit the use of the “pressure cooker” symbol and allow Dhinakaran to use a preferred party name.

During the hearing, Dhinakaran had suggested three names for his faction—All India Amma Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dravida Kazhagam.

Dhinakaran recently stated that the intention to launch a new party was to function as “a registered political organization until we completely retrieve AIADMK”.

“It a temporary arrangement,” he had added.

Analysts said that Dhinakaran, having proved that the “two leaves” is not invincible, has gained confidence to contest under the “pressure cooker” symbol.

“T.T.V. (Dhinakaran) has captured the imagination of a certain section of cadres. As they look out for an able leader, Palaniswami or Panneerselvam would fail and Dhinakaran would easily fit the position,” said N. Sathiya Moorthy, director of the Chennai chapter of think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).