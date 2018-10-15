States discuss tax or cess in GST for disaster funding

A group of ministers was constituted under Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi by the GST council last month to suggest additional ways for funding disaster relief through levy of a cess or a tax. File photo: HT

New Delhi: The current mechanisms for funding disaster relief are insufficient in the face of severe natural calamities, states agreed on Monday, even as discussions remained inconclusive on ways to raise additional resources to fund the gap in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

A group of ministers was constituted under Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi by the GST council last month to suggest additional ways for funding disaster relief through levy of a cess or a tax.

It followed demands by flood-ravaged Kerala for additional resource mobilization measures for rebuilding the states’ infrastructure. Kerala had proposed a cess of 10% over and above the SGST within the state for raising additional measures.

“States agree that the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and state disaster response funds (SDRFs) are not sufficient to meet the funding requirements in case of a natural disaster. We are discussing what should be the nature of the additional tax or cess that will have to be levied,” Modi said during a press briefing after the first meeting of the group of ministers.

The GST council will seek views of the attorney general of India on the disaster cess. Talks would also be held with the 15th Finance Commission over the NDRF and SDRFs, Modi said.

Further, a questionnaire would be sent to all states seeking their views on the nature of the additional tax or cess, he added. It will seek states’ views on queries like whether the cess should be state specific or levied across the country, and the mechanism that should be put in place for a state if it wants to raise tax rates or levy a cess.

The group would again meet by November to deliberate further, Modi added.

At present, the NDRF is partly funded by the central government budget and partly by the levy of a national calamity contingent duty (NCCD) that is levied on a few products like tobacco.

Modi said collections from NCCD had been declining, from ₹6,450 crore in 2016-17 to ₹3,660 crore in 2017-18.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac, also a member of the group of ministers, stressed on the need for established funding mechanisms in the GST regime to help states cope with natural disasters.