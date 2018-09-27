EC sets the stage for Telangana elections

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said that the model code of conduct will come into force immediately in states where the legislative assembly has been prematurely dissolved.

The directive comes against the backdrop of then Telangana chief minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, dissolving the assembly on 6 September and calling for early elections. The term of the House was to end in June 2019.

The Commission said in an official communique to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of all states that the caretaker government should merely carry on with day-to-day governance and desist from taking any major policy decisions.

The code will also be applicable to the central government on matters relating to the state.

The EC said the model code will continue till the new Assembly is elected. The direction is in line with a 1994 Supreme Court order that said that neither the caretaker state government nor the central government will announce any schemes or projects with respect to the particular state.