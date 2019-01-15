India strongly condemns car bomb attack in Kabul
India also calls for the perpetrators of the car bomb attack to be brought to justice expeditiously
New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly condemned a car bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul and called for the perpetrators of the strike to be brought to justice expeditiously.
An Indian national was among five killed in the attack claimed by the resurgent rebel Taliban group near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul late Monday, a Reuters report said
“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured,” the Indian statement said.
“The Indian Embassy in Kabul is taking steps for repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national,” the statement said.
“India calls for the perpetrators of this heinous attack and those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously,” it added.
The attack comes as efforts are underway to bring the Taliban to the peace table for talks to end the more than 17-year long war in Afghanistan. US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Zalmay Khalilzad was in New Delhi last week as part of this effort.
